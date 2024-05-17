FACT CHECK: Political Cartoon Depicting Benjamin Netanyahu As The Devil Stems From 2014, Is Not Recent

An image shared on Facebook purports French newspaper La Presse recently published a political cartoon depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the devil.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The image was originally shared online in July 2014 on the French website Egalite et Reconciliation. There is no evidence La Presse published the image.

Fact Check:

Netanyahu is planning to meet one-on-one with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant “soon,” according to the Times of Israel. The revelation follows recent criticism of Netanyahu from Gallant, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image purports La Presse recently published a political cartoon depicting Netanyahu as the devil. “This caricature of war criminal Netanyahu was published by the French newspaper ‘La Presse’ and was later withdrawn after pressure from the Zionist lobby. Please do share it,” the post’s caption claims. A logo that reads “Tasnim News” appears in the upper right corner of the image.

The claim is false. Using a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image was originally shared online in July 2014. The image appears in a forum thread titled “Drawings of the Week” on the French website Egalite et Reconciliation. (RELATED: No, This Video Does Not Show Vladimir Putin Saying Yemen Will Be A Strong Ally For Russia)

Likewise, there is no reference to the political cartoon of Netanyahu on La Presse’s website or its verified social media accounts. Check Your Fact also did not find the political cartoon on the Iran-based Tasnim News Agency’s website, despite the image bearing a logo with the outlet’s name.

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find the image featured in any recent credible news reports about Netanyahu or the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. Actually, the opposite is true. Logically Facts debunked the claim via a May 8 article. Furthermore, Netanyahu has not publicly commented on the image.

Check Your Fact has contacted Tasnim News Agency for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.