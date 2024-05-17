FACT CHECK: X Video Shows Staged Medical Training Event, Is Not Linked To Current Israel-Hamas War

A viral video shared on X purports to show Palestinians faking medical injuries in Gaza.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The video was originally shared on Facebook in 2018 and shows a staged medical training event at the Islamic University College of Medicine.

The U.S. military recently set up a “floating pier” that will help deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, according to The Associated Press. The installation coincides with Israel’s offensive in Rafah, the outlet reported.

The X video, viewed over 400,000 times, purports to show Palestinians faking medical injuries in Gaza. In the video, one person, wearing a multicolored shirt, can be seen bleeding profusely from the leg. “Some kind of street show in Gaza. I don’t really know what to say,” the video’s caption reads.

The claim is false, however. The video was originally shared on Facebook in 2018 and shows a staged medical training event at the Islamic University College of Medicine. The same individual wearing the multicolored shirt can first be seen at the video’s 3:44-minute mark and then again at the video’s 3:50-minute mark. A pool of blood beside the individual’s leg is also visible.

“#Watch the activities of the Medical Awareness Day Implementing the Palestinian Medical Forum at the Islamic University College of Medicine in cooperation with the Hayat Center #Medicine_beats_with_love,” the video’s caption reads.

Likewise, the individual with the multicolored shirt and the bloodied leg is featured in a photo post from the university shared on Facebook. The post’s caption reiterates the images show a “medical maneuver.” (RELATED: Video Showing UN Vehicles Are Irish Defense Forces)

In addition, the viral X video is not referenced in any recent credible news reports about the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. Actually, the opposite is true. Misbar also reported the image shows a staged “medical maneuver” from 2018 and is not linked to the current conflict at all.

