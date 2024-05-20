FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Beyoncé At Met Gala

An image shared on Facebook claims to show superstar musician Beyoncé at the 2024 Met Gala.



Verdict: False

Beyonce was not at the Met Gala.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing an image of Beyoncé in what appears to be a bug-theme costume, claiming it shows her at the Met Gala. One user wrote, “Surprise, Beyoncé at Met gala 2024. Winner!”

This claim is false. First, Beyoncé was not present at the Met Gala this year. She has not attended one since 2016, according to the Hollywood Reporter. A full guest list from Today does not show her name.

A reverse image search on Google did not find any credible sources matching the image in the Facebook post. Another image search on Tineye also did not yield any results for the alleged image of Beyoncé.

Check Your Fact also ran the the image through several free artificial intelligence image detectors such as Hive Moderation, Content at Scale’s AI Detector and Sight Engine. The image detectors all concluded that there was a chance it was created by artificial intelligence but did not conclusively state it was created by AI.