FACT CHECK: Speech Made By Slovakian Prime Minister Predates Recent Shooting

A viral video shared on Facebook purports Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico made a speech rejecting the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Proposed Pandemic Accord a week before he was shot.

Verdict: Misleading

While the speech does show Fico’s opposition to the accords, the original video took place in November 2023, not recently.

Fact Check:

A “lone wolf” suspect has been charged over an alleged recent assassination attempt he made on Fico, according to The Associated Press. Fico, who was shot “multiple times,” has undergone two surgeries and remains hospitalized as a result of the incident, Sky News reported.

The X video, viewed over two million times, purports Fico made a speech rejecting the WHO’s Proposed Pandemic Accord a week before he was shot. “If someone had a different opinion on vaccination against COVID – they were dangerous to society,” Fico can be heard saying in the clip. “Only last week Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico gave this speech,” the video’s caption reads. “Today he has been shot in public,” it continues.

The claim is false, as the original video shows Fico delivered the speech in November 2023, not recently. A translation of the video’s title indicates the speech was delivered on Nov. 17, 2023 at a “solemn meeting” of Slovakia’s Social Democracy (SMER) Party. The Prime Minister spoke about his objections to the WHO accords and mandatory vaccinations, according to Euractiv.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Fico was shot a week after delivering the speech. Actually, the opposite is true. Politifact also reported the speech was originally from November 2023 via a May 16 article. (RELATED: Political Cartoon Depicting Benjamin Netanyahu As The Devil Stems From 2014, Is Not Recent)

In addition, Slovakia’s SMER Party has not referenced the claim via their website, and Fico also has not publicly commented on the claim raised in the post.

Check Your Fact has contacted Slovakia’s SMER Party for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.