FACT CHECK: Video Of Woman In Hijab And Man In Car Is Staged Interaction

A post shared on social media allegedly shows an argument in a parking lot between a man in a car and a woman in a hijab.

Verdict: False

The video was originally posted by an account that regularly uploads pranks.

Fact Check:

A post shared on Facebook shows a woman wearing a hijab in a parking lot being asked to move her car because she took up two spots. She immediately accuses the man of being racist. The caption reads, “Man to woman: ‘You parked wrong!’ Woman to man: ‘I have a hijab, you’re a racist!’ Sweaty cow.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to April 2023 when it was uploaded to YouTube. The video is titled “Crazy Arab woman Karen.” The YouTube account frequently posts prank and parody videos.

Reuters contacted the owner of the account and he clarified that the video was intended as comedy. (RELATED: No, Stormy Daniels Did Not Say This About Encounter With Trump)

Check Your Fact contacted the owner of the account and will update this piece if a response is provided.