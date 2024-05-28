FACT CHECK: Did Travis Kelce Call For Harrison Butker To Be Fired From Team?

A post shared on social media purports that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce claims he will resign if kicker Harrison Butker is allowed to stay with the team.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. There is no evidence of the claim.

Fact Check:

Butker spoke at the Regina Caeli Academy and made comments that sparked controversy, The Associated Press reported. The kicker stated he has “no regrets” and teammate Kelce said he refuses to judge Butker for his religious views.

A post shared on Facebook alleges that Kelce has taken a stand against Butker after his controversial commencement address. The post shared an image of Kelce with a smaller picture of Butker in the corner.

The caption reads, “Breaking: Travis Kelce Takes a Stand, ‘I Will Resign If Harrison Butker Is On The Team Next Season.’”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no such statement available on Kelce’s social media accounts. There is no press release related to this claim on the Kansas City Chiefs website.

Kelce did respond to the controversy related to Butker. Kelce said “I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids. And I don’t think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that’s just not who I am.” (RELATED: No, Andy Reid Did Not Say He Would Leave Team If Harrison Butker Was Fired)

