FACT CHECK: Did Harrison Butker Compare Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To A ‘Spoiled Girl’ With A Poodle?

A post shared on Facebook claims Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said musician Taylor Swift leads her boyfriend Travis Kelce around like a “spoiled girl walking her prized poodle.”

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. There is no evidence Butker made such a statement.

Fact Check:

Butker gave a highly-controversial speech at Benedictine College’s commencement suggesting “women should be homemakers,” according to CBS News. Kelce recently spoke on a podcast saying he disagrees with most of Butker’s views, the outlet reported.

A post shared on Facebook purports Butker made a comment about Kelce and Swift’s relationship, calling the former a “poodle.” The post shows a photo of Butker juxtaposed with one of Kelce and Swift walking while holding hands.

“Harrison Butker SAYS Taylor Swift LEADS Travis Kelce AROUND: Like a Spoiled GIRL Walking Her Prized POODLE,” the caption reads.

The claim lacks evidence, however. There are no credible news reports about Butker making this comment. Likewise, it cannot be found on Butker’s X or Instagram accounts. (RELATED: Did Travis Kelce Call For Harrison Butker To Be Fired From Team)

Although apparently now deleted, a Facebook page called USA Patriotism shared the claim. The account’s bio says it specializes in “SATIRE and Humor.”

Check Your Fact reached out to a Kansas City Chiefs spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time misinformation involving Butker has gone viral. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Butker followed up his commencement speech by saying women should have “more babies than thoughts.”