FACT CHECK: Did NFL Referee Eject Players For Kneeling During National Anthem?

A post shared on social media purports that a NFL referee ejected five players for kneeling during the National Anthem.

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce responded to the controversial statements made by teammate Harrison Butker during college commencement address at Benedictine College, NBC News reported. Kelce said, “I cherish him as a teammate,” but clarified he disagrees with his opinions.

A post shared on Facebook purports that during a game the referee ejected players for kneeling. The post shared a photo of a referee with a displeased expression addressing a Buffalo Bills player.

The caption reads, “Anthem Kneeling in the NFL: Referees Flex Their Authority, Eject Five Players. The League Sends a Clear Message! Read More in the Comments.”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called the dunning-Kruger times. The about section of the website shares a disclaimer that reads, “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire and tomfoolery.”

The outlet also shared the claim on their Facebook account which features a satire label in their bio. The post that shared the claim did not have a clear satire label, but a small America’s Last Line of Defense logo can still be seen in the corner. (RELATED: Did Harrison Butker Compare Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To A ‘Spoiled Girl’ With A Poodle?)

