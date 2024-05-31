FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Falsely Claims To Show Karine Jean-Pierre Leaving Briefing Room After Question From Doocy

A viral video shared on X purports to show White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre leaving the briefing room following a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

Looks Like Full Blown Freakout Mode. She’s giving up 😂 🇺🇸 🔥 🔊 pic.twitter.com/giSICyhHyq — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 30, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. A clip shared on YouTube by Forbes Breaking News indicates Jean-Pierre answered Doocy’s question.

Fact Check:

A recent poll from the Arab American Institute revealed President Joe Biden’s support among Arab American voters “in critical swing states” is “at just under 20%,” according to Al Jazeera. The new poll reveals a decline in support compared to 2020 when Biden won almost 60% of the Arab American vote, the outlet reported.

The X video, viewed over one million times, purports to show Jean-Pierre leaving the briefing room following a question from Doocy. “Are you guys here at the White House in full-blown freakout mode,” Doocy asks before the video cuts to Jean-Pierre appearing to exit the briefing room. “Looks like full-blown freakout mode,” the video’s caption reads before adding, “She’s giving up.”

The claim is false, however. A clip shared on YouTube by Forbes Breaking News indicates Jean-Pierre answered Doocy’s question. In the clip, Doocy references a May 28 report from Politico that claims the Democratic Party is in “full-blown freakout mode” over Biden’s 2024 election campaign and his “stubbornly poor polling.” Jean-Pierre responds by saying she will not be discussing the 2024 election.

“I will say this, the President has never forgotten where he comes from, where he came from, who he is, and he understands what the American people are going through as they’re sitting around the kitchen table,” Jean-Pierre said. “You talk. You hear the President talk about his time growing up where he watched his family having to sit around the kitchen table, having to make incredibly difficult decisions and the President has always said he’s going to fight for communities that have been forgotten and you see that in the policies, the economic policies that he’s put forward,” she continued in part.

In addition, a full-length video of the briefing shows Jean-Pierre did not exit the briefing room until she finished taking questions from reporters.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. Snopes reported the claim was false on May 30.

Furthermore, neither Jean-Pierre nor the White House nor Doocy has publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: Post About SCOTUS Ruling On SB 4 Is Misleading And Outdated)

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.