FACT CHECK: No, The State Of Idaho Is Not ‘Banning All Pronouns’ From Schools

A post shared on Facebook claims the state of Idaho is “banning all pronouns” in schools starting July 1.

Verdict: False

The post misrepresents a new law that states government or public school employees can’t face repercussions for declining to use pronouns “inconsistent with a person’s sex.”

Fact Check:

A Facebook post purports Idaho has banned pronouns in schools. The post shows an image of Idaho Gov. Brad Little sitting while gesturing with his hands.

“The State of Idaho is BANNING all Pronouns in schools starting July 1,” the post reads.

The post is inaccurate. The post most likely refers to HB 538, which does not ban all pronouns, but instead says government and public school employees will not face adverse action for declining to use pronouns “inconsistent with the person’s sex.” It states these employees should not use pronouns “knowingly and intentionally” that do not align with a student’s sex. The bill was signed by Little on April 8 and is to be effective on July 1, according to the Idaho Legislature website.

There are no credible news reports about Idaho banning “all pronouns” in schools. (RELATED: Facebook Video Purporting To Show Teacher Being Confronted About Pronouns Is Not Authentic)

Check Your Fact reached out to the Idaho State Bar and Idaho lawyers for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from any of these sources.