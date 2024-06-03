FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Russian Strike On F-16 Training Center

An image shared on X claims to show a Russian strike on an F-16 training center in Lviv, Ukraine.

💥A command center for controlling F-16 fighter jets was hit at the Yavorov training ground in the Lviv region. This was reported by military Telegram channels, indicating that the Kinzhal attack also hit a training center and a dormitory for 200 people. ⚡️According to… pic.twitter.com/GIjPloAoVZ — Ryan Milton (@1860rm) May 29, 2024

Verdict: False

The image is from March 2022. There is no evidence that an F-16 training center was hit by Russia in Lviv.

Fact Check:

The Netherlands Foreign Minister said that Ukraine could use F-16s to strike targets inside of Russian territory as “self-defense,” according to the Radio Free Europe/Liberty.

Social media users are sharing an image, claiming it shows the Russians striking an F-16 training center. One user wrote, “A command center for controlling F-16 fighter jets was hit at the Yavorov training ground in the Lviv region. This was reported by military Telegram channels, indicating that the Kinzhal attack also hit a training center and a dormitory for 200 people.”

However, this claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image is from a video that was posted to X in March 2022 by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show The Taliban Shooting Down A Pakistani Helicopter?)

🇷🇺💥 Russian precision-guided munitions destroyed two combat vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine The vehicles were discovered by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Russian Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/ExT76Q0Pvk — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) March 15, 2022

Check Your Fact could not find any credible media reports about a Russian strike on an F-16 training center. Check Your Fact also reviewed the Telegram channels of the Russian Ministry of Defense and did not find any statements about an F-16 training center strike.