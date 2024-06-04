FACT CHECK: Did Netanyahu Say Israeli Hostages Are In Egypt?

A post shared on X claims Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli hostages are in Egypt.

Israel Prime Minister Confusion after defeated By Palestinian Resistance

Our prisoners are in Egypt!🤣 pic.twitter.com/EjE2PeMALJ — Mabkhoot Alghrafi (@MAlghrafi) May 18, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

There is no evidence for this claim.

Fact Check:

Israel seized the Rafah border crossing on the Gaza side in early May, which risks increasing tensions with Egypt, according to The New York Times.

Social media users are claiming that Netanyahu said that Israeli hostages, taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 terrorist attack on southern Israel, were in Egypt.

“Israel Prime Minister Confusion after defeated By Palestinian Resistance Our prisoners are in Egypt!” one user wrote. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show The Taliban Shooting Down A Pakistani Helicopter)

There is no evidence for this claim, though. Check Your Fact could not find any credible news outlets reporting that Netanyahu said that the hostages were taken into Egypt. Check Your Fact also reviewed Netanyahu’s social media accounts and did not find any remarks similar to the one in the X post.

Check Your Fact also reviewed the Israeli prime minister’s website and did not find any statements about Egypt having Israeli hostages. Neither did a search of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

Fact-checking outlet Misbar reported that the claim began to circualte after the seizure of the Rafah border crossing. The outlet debunked this claim.