FACT CHECK: Video Of Bar’s Reaction To Trump’s Conviction Is Altered Media

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a large crowd at a bar reacting to the recent conviction of former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

The video has been digitally altered. It originally showed a crowd reacting to a 2016 soccer game between Wales and England.

Fact Check:

Trump has called on the U.S. Supreme Court to annul his guilty verdict in his recent hush money trial, a verdict which one poll shows 50% of voters agree with, according to The Guardian. After being found guilty last week, he mentioned in a Truth Social post that his sentencing hearing will happen days before The Republican National Convention, the outlet reported.

A Facebook video purportedly shows a bar crowd’s reaction to Trump’s conviction. The video shows a large screen airing a news report behind the bar when moments later the crowd erupts into cheers. The screen switches over to a graphic that reads “DONALD J. TRUMP CONVICTED.”

The post’s caption reads, “Every. Damn. Charge. #TrumpGuilty.”

This is not a genuine video, however. Instead, the clip has been edited from a YouTube video from June 16, 2016. The screen actually shows a soccer game and the title reads, “Fans at Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, celebrate England winner against Wales at Euro 2016.” CBS Sports included the video in an article published on the same day, reporting that it showed an English pub celebrating the win. (RELATED: Image Of Trump Appearing To Be Apprehended By Police Is AI-Generated)

The same clip has been edited several times throughout the years. Check Your Fact debunked a video posted in 2021 allegedly showing people reacting to the verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial. In the same year, Check Your Fact debunked another iteration of the clip claiming to show Australians reacting to former New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s resignation announcement.