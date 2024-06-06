FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Missile Hit On USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

A video shared on X claims to show a missile hit on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

⚡️Йеменские хуситы нанесли ракетный удар по американскому авианосцу USS Dwight Eisenhower в Красном море — СМИ | #Yemen pic.twitter.com/mgXJkGYRuQ — Goldmann 𝕏 (@JurgenKingsmann) May 31, 2024

Verdict: False

This video appears to be from ARMA 3 and does not show the Eisenhower being hit by a missile.

Fact Check:

The Houthis rebels claimed to have hit the Eisenhower on May 31 in retaliation for joint U.S-U.K strikes that killed several people, according to The Washington Post.

Social media users are sharing a video of a missile striking a warship, claiming it shows a strike on the Eisenhower. One user wrote, “Yemen’s Houthis launched a missile attack on the American aircraft carrier USS Dwight Eisenhower in the Red Sea – media.”

This claim, though, is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was first posted to X in January 2024, five months before the Houthis claimed to have hit the Eisenhower.

Yemeníes Atacan Buque de Guerra de EE.UU.

Un precedente histórico… Desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial, ninguna fuerza estadounidense ha sido sometida a ataques militares. # El querido Yemen rompió esta ecuación y dirigió misiles navales y drones contra acorazados de EE.UU. pic.twitter.com/WxzqUhOCFU — Pedro la Rosa (@Pedrola51624238) January 10, 2024

The video appears to be from ARMA 3 and shows the fictional USS Freedom, according to UK Defense Journal. ARMA 3 is a military simulation game published by Bohemia Interactive. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show The Taliban Shooting Down A Pakistani Helicopter?)

Pavel Křižka, public relations manager for Bohemia Interactive, told Check Your Fact that “we confirm that the video was produced using a footage from (modded) Arma 3 game” and linked to a statement from the company about ARMA 3 footage being used for “fake news.”

A Department of Defense spokesperson told Check Your Fact on May 31 that the Houthis claim to have hit the Eisenhower is “not true” and that “nothing happening to the Ike.”