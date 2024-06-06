FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Missile Hit On USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A video shared on X claims to show a missile hit on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Verdict: False

This video appears to be from ARMA 3 and does not show the Eisenhower being hit by a missile.

Fact Check:

The Houthis rebels claimed to have hit the Eisenhower on May 31 in retaliation for joint U.S-U.K strikes that killed several people, according to The Washington Post.

Social media users are sharing a video of a missile striking a warship, claiming it shows a strike on the Eisenhower. One user wrote, “Yemen’s Houthis launched a missile attack on the American aircraft carrier USS Dwight Eisenhower in the Red Sea – media.”

This claim, though, is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was first posted to X in January 2024, five months before the Houthis claimed to have hit the Eisenhower.

The video appears to be from ARMA 3 and shows the fictional USS Freedom, according to UK Defense Journal. ARMA 3 is a military simulation game published by Bohemia Interactive. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show The Taliban Shooting Down A Pakistani Helicopter?)

Pavel Křižka, public relations manager for Bohemia Interactive, told Check Your Fact that “we confirm that the video was produced using a footage from (modded) Arma 3 game” and linked to a statement from the company about ARMA 3 footage being used for “fake news.”

A Department of Defense spokesperson told Check Your Fact on May 31 that the Houthis claim to have hit the Eisenhower  is “not true” and that “nothing happening to the Ike.”

Elias Atienza

Senior Reporter
Follow Elias on Twitter Have a fact check suggestion? Send ideas to [email protected].

Trending

FACT CHECK: Viral X Image Shows 2008 Obama Rally, Not 2024 Trump Rally In The South Bronx
FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show USS Dwight D. Eisenhower With Scorch Marks
FACT CHECK: Post Claims Zelenskyy Bought $200 Million Casino Resort In Cyprus
FACT CHECK: No, US Navy JAG Did Not Convict Colorado Supreme Court Justices Of Treason