FACT CHECK: Did Eminem Say He Would Leave The Country If Donald Trump Is Re-Elected?

A post shared on X claims musician Eminem has said he will leave the country if former President Donald Trump is re-elected.

Eminem says he’ll leave America if Trump is elected. Does anyone care? 😂 pic.twitter.com/v9UKWiCiuk — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) June 4, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim.

Fact Check:

A former federal prosecutor has stated that Trump might spend the rest of his life in prison if he loses the 2024 election, and if he wins, he may be able to make the charges “go away,” according to The Hill. Trump was recently convicted of 34 felony business fraud counts and could get up to four years in prison at his sentencing in July, but leads in some polls, the outlet reported.

Now, an X post claims Eminem has promised to leave America if Trump wins the 2024 election. The post shares a photo of Eminem shirtless and looking at the camera.

“Eminem says he’ll leave America if Trump is elected,” the caption reads. “Does anyone care?”

The claim is baseless, however. There are no credible news reports about Eminem saying this. Likewise, there are no social media posts about Trump on Eminem’s X, Facebook or Instagram accounts.

Eminem has expressed distaste for Trump in the past. He accused him of “brainwashing” his supporters and trying to be a “man of the people,” according to UNILAD. Eminem also attacked Trump for his responses to various political issues in a four-minute freestyle in October 2017, NBC News reported. (RELATED: Threads Post Does Not Show Image Of Trump’s Probation Officer)

This is not the first time a claim has spread about a celebrity promising to leave the country if Trump is re-elected. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that musician Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, said the same thing. Yet another debunked post claimed Dr. Anthony Fauci and George Soros expressed this sentiment as well.