FACT CHECK: Did Keith Olbermann Call For Clarence Thomas To Be Caged?

A post shared on social media purports that commentator Keith Olbermann called for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to be “in a cage.”

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a parody account.

Fact Check:

Thomas disclosed two trips he took with Harlan Crow in 2019, one destination was Bali, CBS News reported. Justice Katanji Brown Jackson accepted concert tickets from Beyoncé and artwork for her chambers, all valued at thousands of dollars.

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows an X post from Olbermann that compares Justice Thomas to a monkey. The post reads, “What’s the difference between Clarence Thomas and a monkey? Clarence Thomas actually belongs in a cage.”

The claim is inaccurate. The post stems from an Olbermann parody account. Their account’s bio-self identifies as parody saying, “Pounded a twink or six million. The king of the gays. Parody artist. If you fell for my bait, you owe me eight dollars.” The screenshot of the post does not identify it as a parody account.

Olbermann has criticized the Supreme Court. Olbermann has called for the court to be dissolved after they overturned a law related to gun control, Newsweek reported.