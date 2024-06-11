FACT CHECK: Image Claiming To Show Trump Statement Saying He’ll ‘Save’ Hunter Is Fake

An image shared on X allegedly show a press release from former President Donald Trump mocking Hunter Biden’s conviction.

NEW – President Trump releases a statement on Hunter Biden’s felony gun charges. “Many people have asked me to comment on the conviction of Hunter Biden. Sleepy Joe’s son was found guilty of lying on an application for a gun. Hunter Biden is a terrible person who has funneled… pic.twitter.com/SUHeRNPOlh — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) June 11, 2024

Verdict: False

The statement is fake, according to a senior Trump campaign official. There is no evidence it originated from the Trump campaign. The Trump campaign did put a statement, but does not feature the language in the fake post.

Fact Check:

Hunter Biden was convicted on three federal gun charges, according to the Associated Press. He faces up to 25 years in prison, but there has been no date set for sentencing, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing an image of an alleged Trump campaign statement on the conviction. The alleged statement partially reads, “His father, one of our worst presidents, is more concerned with making the gun control people happy, so he won’t have the courage to step in here and help Hunter. Don’t worry, Joe – I will Save your son after I get elected (for the third time).”

This statement is not from the Trump campaign. Check Your Fact reviewed Trump’s Truth Social account and campaign website, which did not show any results for the alleged statement. No credible media outlets reported it, either.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser on the Trump campaign, said in a tweet that the alleged press release was fake. (RELATED: Threads Post Falsely Claims Trump Skipped His Post-Sentencing Probation Report)



The Trump campaign also released a statement on the conviction of Hunter.

NEW: Statement from the Trump campaign on the conviction of Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/op7DI204oS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 11, 2024

“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia, and Ukraine. Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit,” the statement reads.

The image appears to originate from an account called “Ingenuous Firebrand,” which describes itself as a “meme artisan.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.