FACT CHECK: Is Indonesia Sending Troops To Gaza To Protect Palestinians From Israel?

A post shared on social media claims the government of Indonesia is ready to deploy troops to “protect Palestinians from Israel.”

Indonesia just announced it’s ready to deploy its troops to protect Palestinians from Israel. The Zionists are running out of friends… pic.twitter.com/6KsvqMdlgf — Aussie Cossack (@aussiecossack) June 3, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

Indonesia’s president-elect offered peacekeeping troops to enforce a ceasefire. There is no evidence the country is sending troops to the region to combat any Israeli troops or protect civilians at this time.

Fact Check:

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to the Middle East to broker a ceasefire in Gazam after a “three-phase plan” was introduced by President Joe Biden, BBC News reported. Blinken has met with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges that Indonesia is preparing to intervene in Gaza to protect Palestinians. The posts shared a photo of troops and tanks.

The caption reads, “Indonesia just announced it’s ready to deploy its troops to protect Palestinians from Israel. The Zionists are running out of friends…”

The claim is inaccurate. Indonesia’s president-elect, Prabowo Subianto recently offered peacekeeping troops to enforce a ceasefire, according to Nikkei Asia. Prabowo spoke at the International Institute for strategic studies saying the Indonesian military is ready to be deployed to protect all sides during a ceasefire.

“When requested by the United Nations, we are prepared to contribute significant peacekeeping forces to maintain and monitor this prospective ceasefire. As well as providing protection and security to all parties and to all sides,” Subianto said during the conference.

Indonesia’s offer awaits U.N approval, according to Antara News. Reports indicate that Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi also claimed that the military will be deployed if permitted by the U.N. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Israeli Ships On Fire)

