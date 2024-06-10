FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Israeli Ships On Fire

A video shared on X claims to show Israeli ships on fire after being targeted by the Houthis and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

⚡🚨 Yemen and Iraq successfully targeted two Isr*aeli ships carrying mili*tary equipment for the Isr*ael in the port of Ha*ifa. pic.twitter.com/SnMgTlyFZK — Resistance Monitor🏴 (@Resistance151) June 6, 2024

Verdict: False

This video is from 2019 and was taken in the Kerch Strait near Crimea, not Israel.

Fact Check:

The Houthi rebels claimed that they targeted Israeli ships en route to Haifa with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, according to the Times of Israel. An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said the claim was not true, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video of a vessel on fire, claiming it shows Israeli ships after being attacked by the Houthis. One user wrote, “Yemen and Iraq successfully targeted two Isr*aeli ships carrying mili*tary equipment for the Isr*ael in the port of Ha*ifa.”

This claim is false. Through a reverse image and keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from 2019 and was taken in the Kerch Strait. The Kerch Strait is near Crimea, and the incident was not connected to the Israeli-Hamas conflict. The video shows Tanzanian ships, according to Radio Free Europe/Free Liberty.

The video shows two commercial vessels, the Maestro and Venice, according to the outlet. 10 sailors were confirmed dead, while 10 others were missing, the outlet reported. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show The Taliban Shooting Down A Pakistani Helicopter?)

Check Your Fact has debunked several claims related to the Houthis, including claims that they hit the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.