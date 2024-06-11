FACT CHECK: Did Trump Talk About The Cheesecake Factory Menu At Recent Rally?

A post shared on social media purports that during a recent rally, former President Donald Trump pulled out a menu from the Cheesecake Factory and talked about prices. President Trump’s hate for inflation never comes in the way of his true love for The Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/3Y5EGfV7Zj — Ankit Gupta (@kingkongfalls) June 10, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical account.

Fact Check:

Trump is scheduled for an interview with a New York probation officer before he is sentenced and will be held virtually, CNBC News reported. Trump’s legal team is preparing to challenge the recent verdict and his lawyer will be present for the interview with the probation officer.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges that Trump discussed the menu at the Cheesecake Factory. The post shared an image of the former president speaking at a rally while holding a red folder. The caption reads, “President Trump’s hate for inflation never comes in the way of his true love for The Cheesecake Factory.”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from the account of a comedy writer. The Keaton Patti’s bio states he has written for The Onion and Comedy Central. It reads, “I’ve written for @NewYorker, @Marvel, @TheOnion, @ComedyCentral, @McSweeneys, but mainly for you, the reader.”

The video on C-SPAN Shows that Trump was mocking Biden. Trump made jokes about Biden’s speech patterns during a rally in Las Vegas on June 9. He said, “When he finishes his 1.5-minute speech- his speeches last for about a minute, never takes questions.” (RELATED: Threads Post Falsely Claims Trump Skipped His Post-Sentencing Probation Report)