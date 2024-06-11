FACT CHECK: Viral X Post Claims FBI ‘Got Bullied’ Into Deleting Pride Month Post

A viral post shared on X claims the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) purportedly “got bullied” into deleting its post recognizing LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The FBI got bullied into deleting their Pride post. This is the way. https://t.co/SasJuOCOk7 — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) June 4, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

An FBI spokesperson told Check Your Fact via email that the post was deleted due to incorrect formatting, not bullying. The post has since been republished, the same spokesperson said.

Fact Check:

The FBI recently released 475 pages of documents related to the O.J. Simpson investigation for the 1994 murders of Nicole Simpson Brown and Ron Goldman to the public, CBS News reported. The documents were previously released via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, according to the outlet.

The X post, which has received over 70,000 views as of writing, claims the FBI purportedly “got bullied” into deleting its post recognizing LGBTQ+ Pride Month. “The FBI got bullied into deleting their Pride post. This is the way,” the post’s caption reads. The post features two screenshots, one showing the LGBTQ+ Pride Month post shared by the FBI and a second indicating the post had later been deleted. Another iteration of the post also circulated on Facebook.

The claim is misleading, however. An FBI spokesperson told Reuters the post was deleted due to incorrect formatting, not bullying, the outlet reported.

A spokesperson for the Bureau reiterated their claim to Check Your Fact via email.

“The initial post was deleted because the formatting of the graphic was incorrect,” the spokesperson said. “There were no changes to the content when the material was reposted,” the same spokesperson added.

“At the #FBI, we know that diversity makes us stronger. During #PrideMonth, the FBI celebrates our #LGBTQIA+ colleagues’ contributions to our country and our mission,” the new post reads in part.

At the #FBI, we know that diversity makes us stronger. During #PrideMonth, the FBI celebrates our #LGBTQIA+ colleagues’ contributions to our country and our mission. Learn more about the Bureau’s diversity and inclusion initiatives: https://t.co/qYeLcYObNb #PRIDE pic.twitter.com/c7jqFrvMYp — FBI (@FBI) June 3, 2024

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting the FBI had deleted its post due to bullying. In addition, the Bureau has not issued a statement responding to the claim on its website or its verified social media accounts. (RELATED: No, This Image Does Not Show Official Lockheed Martin Pride Flag Graphic)

Check Your Fact has contacted the FBI for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.