FACT CHECK: Did Melania Trump Say This About A Possible House Arrest For Former President Donald Trump?

A post shared on social media purports that Melania Trump said house arrest for former President Donald Trump would be a cruel punishment for her.

Melania Trump said it would be a cruel and unusual punishment for her if former U.S. President Donald Trump was placed under house arrest. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Bonnie Towner DEMOCRAT (@BonnieTowner) June 11, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a parody account.

Fact Check:

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon struck an allegation in the charges against Trump in the case regarding mishandling of classified documents, CBS News reported. Trump’s attorneys’ motion to dismiss the case was denied, but did strike a paragraph from the charging documents.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges that Melania Trump made a statement about Trump’s possible sentencing saying that she does not want him to be under house arrest.

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called The Borowitz Report that clearly stated the content is written by a comedian.

The claim also appeared on their Instagram account. The account features a satirical disclaimer in the bio, “Published since 2001, The Borowitz Report is an award-winning news satire column read by millions around the world.”(RELATED: Did Harrison Butker Follow Up Commencement With This Comment?)

