FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Zelenskyy Sitting Behind A Pile Of Cash?

🇺🇦 Can you think of any country that is more corrupt than Ukraine? pic.twitter.com/TzRxM1OTiv

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska sitting with a pile of cash.

The claim is inaccurate, the photo is digitally altered.

President Joe Biden plans to push to use some of the $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, The New York Times reported. During the G7 summit in Italy, there may be a deal to loan Ukraine $50 billion.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports Zelenskyy and his wife posed for a photo behind a large amount of cash. The photo allegedly shows Zelenskyy and his wife hugging behind a stack of U.S. dollars.

The caption reads, “Can you think of any country that is more corrupt than Ukraine?”