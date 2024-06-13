FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Zelenskyy Sitting Behind A Pile Of Cash?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska sitting with a pile of cash.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate, the photo is digitally altered.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden plans to push to use some of the $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, The New York Times reported. During the G7 summit in Italy, there may be a deal to loan Ukraine $50 billion.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports Zelenskyy and his wife posed for a photo behind a large amount of cash. The photo allegedly shows Zelenskyy and his wife hugging behind a stack of U.S. dollars.

The caption reads, “Can you think of any country that is more corrupt than Ukraine?”

The claim is inaccurate. A reverse image search revealed that this image was digitally altered. The image combined two separate images. The cash and the background appear to have been taken from a photo of boxer Floyd Mayweather that dates back to 2019. Mayweather posted the image on his Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

The image of Zelenskyy and his wife dates back to a photo that appeared in a 2022 Vogue piece about Olena Zelenska’s wartime role as First Lady. (RELATED: Post Claims To Show Damaged SU-57)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim California is planning on taxing citizens $0.30 per mile they drive.

