FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Zelenskyy Sitting Behind A Pile Of Cash?
A post shared on social media purportedly shows a photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska sitting with a pile of cash.
Verdict: False
The claim is inaccurate, the photo is digitally altered.
Fact Check:
President Joe Biden plans to push to use some of the $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, The New York Times reported. During the G7 summit in Italy, there may be a deal to loan Ukraine $50 billion.
A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports Zelenskyy and his wife posed for a photo behind a large amount of cash. The photo allegedly shows Zelenskyy and his wife hugging behind a stack of U.S. dollars.
The caption reads, “Can you think of any country that is more corrupt than Ukraine?”
The claim is inaccurate. A reverse image search revealed that this image was digitally altered. The image combined two separate images. The cash and the background appear to have been taken from a photo of boxer Floyd Mayweather that dates back to 2019. Mayweather posted the image on his Instagram account.
The image of Zelenskyy and his wife dates back to a photo that appeared in a 2022 Vogue piece about Olena Zelenska’s wartime role as First Lady. (RELATED: Post Claims To Show Damaged SU-57)
