FACT CHECK: Did Harrison Ford Hold A Sign Comparing His And Biden’s Ages?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of actor Harrison Ford holding a sign defending President Joe Biden’s age.

Verdict: False

The sign is digitally altered.

Fact Check:

Biden’s son Hunter Biden was found guilty of charges related to the purchase of a handgun in 2018, and could face jail time, Fox News reported. White House Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if the President would commute his sentence and responded saying the option is “on the table.”

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purportedly shows Ford holding a sign in support of Biden despite his age. The alleged photo shows the actor standing behind a chair with his name on it while holding the sign in question.

The sign reads, “I’m the same age as Biden…Old guys ROCK!” The caption reads, “Love this guy!”

The claim is inaccurate. The sign has been altered. The original image dates back to 2014 and simply reads, “Hello Reddit.”

The photo was part of an account called, “iamharrisonford” that the actor set up to answer questions from fans. The image went along with the account to prove the account was controlled by the actor. (RELATED: Did The Secret Service Send A Cease And Desist Letter To Gamer Supps)

Ford did offer his endorsement of Biden for President during the presidential election of 2020. People reported at the time that Ford encouraged voters to support for Biden calling him a “centrist.”

