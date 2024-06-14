FACT CHECK: Did Harrison Ford Hold A Sign Comparing His And Biden’s Ages?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: President Biden Shared Video Of Trump Claiming Not To Care About Voters Is Missing Context
FACT CHECK: Were Three Of The Jurors In Trump's Trial Recently Arrested?
FACT CHECK: X Post Falsely Claims Trump Threatened Probation Officer During Video Conference
FACT CHECK: Did Trump Talk About The Cheesecake Factory Menu At Recent Rally?