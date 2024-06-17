FACT CHECK: Did The Economist Publish Cover With Crosshair On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy?
A post shared on social media purportedly shows a cover of The Economist titled “The last months of Zelenskiy(sic).”
Verdict: False
There is no evidence of The Economist publishing any such cover.
Fact Check:
Russian President Vladimir Putin offered a truce with Ukraine under certain circumstances, The Associated Press reported. The circumstances include Ukraine not joining NATO and withdrawing troops from specific regions, according to the outlet.
A post shared on Facebook purports The Economist magazine published a cover featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and claimed Ukraine is in danger. The cover shows Zelenskyy standing in the center of crosshairs with an American flag waving behind him.
The alleged headline reads, “The last months of Zelenskiy (sic).”
More text on the alleged cover suggests that Kerch Bridge is about to fall and NATO’s supplies have “run out.” There is also mention of Donald Trump and the Russian army’s strength.
The claim is inaccurate. There is no such cover available on The Economist’s website. Likewise, there is no such image shared on any of their social media accounts. Furthermore, Zelenskyy’s name is misspelled and the format is incorrect. The sub headlines are missing lines between them, which is the usual format of The Economist.
The recent covers are not related to Ukraine. Their June 15th cover features a lightbulb with stars similar to the stars on the Chinese flag. The title is, “The rise of Chinese science: Welcome or worrying.” The outlet’s most recent story on Zelenskyy does not feature the image and covers the end of his presidential term and his plans to renew his contract. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Zelenskyy Sitting Behind A Pile of Cash?)
This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim President Joe Biden recently released an ad showing world leaders’ disapproval of former President Trump.