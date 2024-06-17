FACT CHECK: Did The Economist Publish Cover With Crosshair On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered a truce with Ukraine under certain circumstances, The Associated Press reported. The circumstances include Ukraine not joining NATO and withdrawing troops from specific regions, according to the outlet.

A post shared on Facebook purports The Economist magazine published a cover featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and claimed Ukraine is in danger. The cover shows Zelenskyy standing in the center of crosshairs with an American flag waving behind him.

The alleged headline reads, “The last months of Zelenskiy (sic).”

More text on the alleged cover suggests that Kerch Bridge is about to fall and NATO’s supplies have “run out.” There is also mention of Donald Trump and the Russian army’s strength.