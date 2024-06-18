FACT CHECK: No, Keanu Reeves Did Not Refuse To Present Award To Whoopi Goldberg

A post shared on X claims actor Keanu Reeves refused to present talk show host Whoopi Goldberg with the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement Award because “she’s not a good person.”

Verdict: False

The claim is false. It was originally posted by a self-described satirical website.

Goldberg, along with other comedians such as Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, made a trip to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis, according to The New York Post. The pope praised the comedians for their “power to spread peace and smiles,” the outlet reported.

The post is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports to corroborate the claim. (RELATED: Is Keanu Reeves Replacing Whoopi Goldberg As Host Of Academy Awards?)

The claim is also a headline on Dunning-Kruger Times, a site that frequently posts satire. “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery,” its “About Us” page reads. It was also posted to America’s Last Line of Defense Facebook page. This account’s bio reads, “The flagship of the ALLOD network of trollery. Nothing on this page is real.”

Furthermore, Goldberg is not listed as the recipient of the award. The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented at the Grammy Awards and is meant to recognize people who have made “creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording,” according to the Grammy Awards’ website. The recipient of the 2024 award is listed as Laurie Anderson, not Goldberg.