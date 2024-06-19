FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Donald Trump Holding Someone’s Hand To Help Him Off Stage

An image shared on X claims to show former president Donald Trump holding someone’s hand to help him off stage.

Verdict: Misleading

The context shows that Trump was shaking his son’s hand. He was not guided off stage.

The White House has accused critics of using “cheap fakes” to make it seem as if President Joe Biden is physically and mentally unfit for office, according to Al Jazeera. They have responded to some of these videos with context, including one which seems to show Biden confused at the G7 summit. (RELATED: Russian Military Testing Missiles Is From 2018 In The White Sea, Not 2024 Near Florida)

Social media users have been sharing an image of Trump holding someone’s hand, claiming it shows him being helped off-stage.

One user wrote, “Here is a photo of Trump having to hold someone’s hand to guide him off stage. I’m sure this will get just as much coverage as the daily ‘BiDeN oLd’ story gets.”

This claim is misleading, though. The image was taken at a November 2023 event in Hialeah, Florida. It was taken by photographer Octavio Jones and uploaded to Reuters.

“Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds Donald Trump Jr.’s hands during a campaign rally at Ted Hendricks Stadium in Hialeah, Florida, U.S. November 8, 2023. REUTERS,” reads the image’s description.

While the image is genuine, it shows the moment Trump was shaking the hand of Donald Trump, according to video of the event. CNN reporter Andy Kaczynski shared video of the moment on X. It does not show Trump being guided or helped off stage.

The image had been shared in November 2023 by social media users, according to Newsweek. Newsweek had debunked the claim at the time.