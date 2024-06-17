FACT CHECK: Russian Military Testing Missiles Is From 2018 In The White Sea, Not 2024 Near Florida

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a recent video of the Russian military conducting missile launches off the coast of Florida.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D0 Not Comply (@d0_n0t_c0mply2.1)

Verdict: False

The video is from a 2018 test in the White Sea.

Fact Check:

New sanctions have hit the Moscow Exchange, forcing a statement that exchanges to U.S. dollars and euros are shut down, according to CNN. The new sanctions will also go after technology and gold-laundering, according to BBC.

A post shared on Instagram purportedly shows the Russian military launching missiles from a submarine in an exercise. The video shows missiles ascending into the air from a submarine which creates a large plume of smoke over the ocean.

The caption reads, “Breaking Russia conducting marine exercise with nuclear submarines just 66 miles off the coast of Florida… The ‘Let’s keep sending more tax dollars to Ukraine’ crowd is really quiet right now…”

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2018 when the Russian military successfully launched four intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The launch site was the White Sea off the Northwest coast of Russia, The Associated Press reported. The report also indicated that the mock warheads did hit their intended target on the eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. (RELATED: Post Claims To Show Damaged SU-57)

Russian warships have arrived in Cuba recently. In response to this, the United States sent naval vessels to the region, The New York Post reported.

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim U.S. troops are in Gaza.