FACT CHECK: No, Noam Chomsky Did Not Die Following June 2024 Hospitalization

A post shared on X claims linguist and activist Noam Chomsky, who was recently hospitalized for stroke complications, has died.

🚨 BREAKING: Communist and anti-Israel activist Noam Chomsky is DEAD. Chomsky is notorious for his hatred towards America, Jewish people and western civilization, as well as his support for Islamic terrorism. pic.twitter.com/BdJo7jkYpX — Awesome Jew (@Jewsarethegoat) June 18, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. Chomsky’s wife confirmed to multiple news outlets that he is not dead.

Fact Check:

Chomsky was hospitalized in Brazil from a stroke he had a year ago, according to ABC News. His wife confirmed that the 95-year-old was having difficulty speaking, the outlet reported.

The X post claims Chomsky has died. The post includes an image of the activist.

“BREAKING: Communist and anti-Israel activist Noam Chomsky is DEAD,” the post reads. “Chomsky is notorious for his hatred towards America, Jewish people and western civilization, as well as his support for Islamic terrorism.”

This claim is baseless, however. Chomsky’s wife has confirmed to an ABC journalist that the claims of his death are fake. “He is well,” she said. She told AP News that Chomsky is currently hospitalized in Brazil after he suffered a major stroke last year. Chomsky was recently discharged from the hospital to continue treatment at home, Middle East Monitor reported.

There are no credible news reports about Chomsky's alleged death.



Check Your Fact has reached out to a Chomsky spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.