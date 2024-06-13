FACT CHECK: No, John Fetterman Did Not Die In June 2024 Car Crash

A post shared on X claims Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman has died after he was involved in a car crash on Sunday.

Holy shit! My aunt works as a nurse practitioner at the hospital. She just told me he passed from his injuries. My world is spinning. He was my favorite Democratic senator. Pennsylvania will never be the same without him. Rest in Piece, John Fetterman. 😭 https://t.co/kwMGW6WvUh pic.twitter.com/rPQkEM3ZHS — jny the human (@jnyboy) June 11, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest Fetterman has died. He was treated for a bruised shoulder after the car crash and discharged from the hospital the same afternoon, according to news reports.

Fact Check:

Fetterman struck the rear end of another car while driving on a Maryland interstate on Sunday, according to USA Today. He was treated for a bruised shoulder at a hospital before being discharged shortly thereafter, the outlet reported.

An X post claims Fetterman has died following the accident. The post shows an artistic, black-and-white rendering of Fetterman’s headshot along with the words, “John Karl Fetterman 1969-2024.” (RELATED: Viral X Post Falsely Claims John Fetterman Has A Body Double)

“Holy shit! My aunt works as a nurse practitioner at the hospital. She just told me he passed from his injuries,” the post reads. “My world is spinning. He was my favorite Democratic senator. Pennsylvania will never be the same without him. Rest in Piece, John Fetterman.” The post was in reply to another post reporting on the crash, implying that Fetterman died as a result.

The claim is baseless, however. After the crash, Fetterman and his wife, Gisele, were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and discharged the same afternoon, according to CBS News. There are no credible news reports to suggest that Fetterman has died.

Furthermore, Fetterman posted a video of him and his wife on Sunday night letting viewers know that they are “both great” and thanking people for their well wishes.

You might have heard G and I were in a car accident yesterday. Thank you all for the well wishes. Not the best way to spend our 16th wedding anniversary but we’re doing well and happy to be back home in Braddock with the family. pic.twitter.com/OKFmbUXtNF — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 10, 2024

There have been no press releases on Fetterman’s website.

Check Your Fact reached out to a Fetterman spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received.

This is not the first time a Fetterman death hoax has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that CNN reported on Fetterman’s purported death in March 2023.