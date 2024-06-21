FACT CHECK: Image Of Former President Donald Trump With Puffy Face Has Been Edited
A photo shared on X allegedly shows former President Donald Trump with a puffy face.
What the fuck is this?! Has Trump turned into Mr Hanky the Christmas Poo?! pic.twitter.com/nM3JETRzHm
— Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 18, 2024
Verdict: False
This is not a genuine image. It was edited by a satirical account Check Your Fact has debunked previously.
Fact Check:
In a recent Truth Social post, Trump said he believes business executives should support him or be “FIRED for incompetence,” according to NBC News. He recently met with a group of CEOs at Business Roundtable’s quarterly meeting who believed Trump was “meandering,” Newsweek reported.
The X photo allegedly shows Trump with a swollen, puffy face. The image shows the former president taking a selfie with an older man in a “Make America Great Again” hat.
“What the fuck is this?! Has Trump turned into Mr Hanky the Christmas Poo?!” the post’s caption reads. “Mr Hanky the Christmas Poo” refers to a character from the TV show South Park.
This is not a genuine image of Trump, however. The unedited image was posted to X on June 17 and does not show Trump with the puffiness. It also reveals that another man’s face has been edited onto the person on the right.
Looking great. pic.twitter.com/Z6QWnbbUUB
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 17, 2024
The edited photo appears to have been posted originally by an X account called @GaryPetersonUSA. Check Your Fact has debunked this account twice previously. Both instances were photoshopped images of politicians, so it can be assumed the account is satirical. (RELATED: Image Claims To Show Donald Trump Holding Someone’s Hand To Help Him Off Stage)
Check Your Fact has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.