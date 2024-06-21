FACT CHECK: Did The House Pass A Bill Reinstating The Draft For Men Ages 18 To 26?

A post shared on Threads claims the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill reinstating the draft for males ages 18 to 26.

Verdict: False

The post appears to refer to H.R. 8070, which does not reinstate the draft, but rather, automatically registers males ages 18 to 26 for the Selective Service. A spokesperson for the House Armed Services Committee denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

The Threads post claims the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill reinstating the draft for males ages 18 to 26. The post does not provide a source to support its claim.

The claim is false, however. The post appears to refer to H.R. 8070, or the “Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025.” The bill does not reinstate the draft but rather automatically registers males ages 18 to 26 for the Selective Service.

“Except as otherwise provided in this title, every male citizen of the United States, and every other male person residing in the United States, between the ages of eighteen and twenty-six, shall be automatically registered under [The Military Selective Service Act] by the Director of the Selective Service System,” the text of the bill reads.

“This section shall not apply to any alien lawfully admitted to the United States as a nonimmigrant under section 101(a)(15) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1101) for so long as he continues to maintain a lawful nonimmigrant status in the United States,” it continues. (RELATED: Is This Video Of Fences Around The Supreme Court Recent?)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On June 18, USA Today reported the claim was false.

In addition, a spokesperson for the House Armed Services Committee denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“Under current law, men who are U.S. citizens between the ages of 18-25 are required to register for the selective service. A provision in the House-passed NDAA would automatically register all men, who are U.S. citizens and between the ages of 18-25, for the selective service,” the spokesperson said.

“Failure to register for the selective service can impact employment and the ability to receive government assistance but sometimes young men are unaware they need to register for the selective service until it’s too late. This provision would eliminate those future headaches. Additionally, there has not been an active draft in over 50 years. Establishing a draft would require an Act of Congress,” the same spokesperson added.