FACT CHECK: Did The Guardian Publish A Headline Claiming Islam ‘Embraced The LGBTQ+ Community’?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a screenshot of an opinion piece from the Guardian, authored by U.K. Labor Party leader Keir Starmer, claiming Islam has “embraced the LGBTQ+ community.”

The headline is digitally fabricated. Starmer has made no such remarks.

Ahead of the United Kingdom’s first general election after leaving the European Union, immigration is at the forefront of voters’ minds, NPR reported. The UK has seen record high numbers of immigrants while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to deport migrants to East Africa.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows an alleged headline from the Guardian about Islam in Britain. The alleged article greatly resembles The Guardian’s formatting, including a small picture of Starmer in the corner.

The alleged headline reads, “Islam has embraced the LGBTQ+ community. My aim is to get Britain to embrace Islam”