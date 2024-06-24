FACT CHECK: No, This Image Does Not Show A Man Dressed As Hitler At Euro 2024

Anna Mock | Fact Check Reporter

A photo shared on X allegedly shows a man dressed as Adolf Hitler at the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship, also known as Euro 2024. 

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The photo was taken in October 2022 and shows a man in Madison, Wisconsin, not Germany.

Fact Check:

Four German cities are hosting games for Euro 2024–Cologne, Dusseldorf, Gelsenkirchen and Dortmund, according to Forbes. The country is hosting 40% of the tournament this year, the outlet reported.

The X post purports a man in Germany was dressed as Hitler. The post shows a somewhat blurry image of a man in a Hitler costume in a city.

“This fan in Germany,” the caption claims, implying the photo was captured during Euro 2024.

The image is not recent. Instead, it was posted in October 2022 by an account called @StopAntisemitism. “We are nauseated to see a man has dressed up as Adolf Hitler to celebrate Halloween at the U. Wisconsin Madison,” its caption reads, in part. There are no credible news reports of a man wearing a Hitler costume to Euro 2024. (RELATED: No, Time Magazine Didn’t Compare Justin Trudeau To Hitler)

The Wisconsin man, who had cognitive disabilities, was fired from his job after the image of his costume went viral on social media, according to AP NewsWearing Nazi paraphernalia in public is illegal in Germany, according to the New York Post. If the picture was actually taken in Germany, it’s likely that the man would’ve faced legal action. German law prohibits the public display of Nazi symbolism and criminalizes Holocaust denial, according to Vox.

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Euro 2024 spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source. 

Anna Mock

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Fact-Checking Trump's Claim That The US Left $85 Billion Worth Of Equipment In Afghanistan
FACT CHECK: Did The Biden Campaign Try To Renegotiate The CNN Debate To Allow For The President To Sit?
FACT CHECK: No, This Image Does Not Show A Man Dressed As Hitler At Euro 2024
FACT CHECK: No, A Fourth Juror From Trump's Trial Was Not Arrested