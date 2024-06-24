FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show US Navy Deploying To Miami Due To Russian Warships

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A video shared on X claims to show the United States Navy being deployed to respond to Russian warships.

Verdict: Misleading

The video shows an air show in Miami, not the U.S. Navy being deployed in response to Russian warships.

Fact Check:

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to arm North Korea with weapons if Europe, the U.S. and other Western nations continued to arm Ukraine, according to CNN. (RELATED: X Video Purporting To Show Man Confronting Jill Biden On ‘The View’ Is Satirical)

Social media users are sharing a video of helicopters, claiming it shows the U.S. Navy being deployed in Miami. One user wrote, “WARNING: THE US NAVY HAS NOW BEEN DEPLOYED IN MIAMI DUE TO RUSSIAN WARSHIP AND NUCLEAR POWER SUBMARINE THREATS !!!”

This claim, though, is misleading. The video is likely from the Hyundai Air and Sea Show. A person who watched the show said that the video was from the air show and showed another angle of the aircraft.


A spokesperson for the event told Lead Stories, “I can confirm that this video is from the Hyundai Air and Sea Show, which took place during Memorial Day weekend.”

Christina Pushaw, a senior analyst for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, said on X that the claim was “fake news.”

The aircraft that appear in the video also do not appear to be Navy. One aircraft is an A-10 Thunderbolt II, operated by the U.S. Air Force. Other aircraft include C-130s and B-2 bombers, according to the website of the air show.

Follow Elias on Twitter Have a fact check suggestion? Send ideas to [email protected].

