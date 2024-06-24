FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show US Navy Deploying To Miami Due To Russian Warships

A video shared on X claims to show the United States Navy being deployed to respond to Russian warships.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ WARNING: THE US NAVY HAS NOW BEEN DEPLOYED IN MIAMI DUE TO RUSSIAN WARSHIP AND NUCLEAR POWER SUBMARINE THREATS !!! ⚠️⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/P4BRiKHkKo — Q ™️ (@QTHESTORMM) June 12, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The video shows an air show in Miami, not the U.S. Navy being deployed in response to Russian warships.

Fact Check:

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to arm North Korea with weapons if Europe, the U.S. and other Western nations continued to arm Ukraine, according to CNN. (RELATED: X Video Purporting To Show Man Confronting Jill Biden On ‘The View’ Is Satirical)

Social media users are sharing a video of helicopters, claiming it shows the U.S. Navy being deployed in Miami. One user wrote, “WARNING: THE US NAVY HAS NOW BEEN DEPLOYED IN MIAMI DUE TO RUSSIAN WARSHIP AND NUCLEAR POWER SUBMARINE THREATS !!!”

This claim, though, is misleading. The video is likely from the Hyundai Air and Sea Show. A person who watched the show said that the video was from the air show and showed another angle of the aircraft.

This is cap this is from the air show I was at on Memorial Day lol the Hyundai Air and Sea show pic.twitter.com/zfqxx3zuDT — Immortal Legend (@MarleyBrooker) June 12, 2024



A spokesperson for the event told Lead Stories, “I can confirm that this video is from the Hyundai Air and Sea Show, which took place during Memorial Day weekend.”

Christina Pushaw, a senior analyst for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, said on X that the claim was “fake news.”

Literally fake news. This is from the air & sea show, not today. It’s currently thunder storming in Miami Beach and has been all day. Stop believing everything you see on the internet https://t.co/DlTwTWkIH7 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 12, 2024

The aircraft that appear in the video also do not appear to be Navy. One aircraft is an A-10 Thunderbolt II, operated by the U.S. Air Force. Other aircraft include C-130s and B-2 bombers, according to the website of the air show.