FACT CHECK: Post Claims To Show Israeli Forces Attacked

A video shared on X claims to show Israeli forces being attacked.

Verdict: False

The video is from 2016 and shows Syrian rebels attacking pro-government forces.

Fact Check:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the “intensive” phase of the country’s invasion of Gaza was going to be over soon, according to NBC News.

Social media users have been sharing a video of a man firing what appears to be an anti-tank guided missile towards a group of other armed men, claiming it shows “Israel forces go boom.”

This claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was posted to YouTube in October 2016 and shows Syrian rebels attacking pro-government forces in Hama. The video’s title reads, “Watch…Jaysh al-Izza kills and wounds dozens with a TOW missile on the Maardas front in the Hama countryside.”

Tal Hagin, an open-source intelligence analyst and research fellow at Fake Reporter, also debunked the claim on X. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Dolphin Swimming In A Venice Canal During The Coronavirus Pandemic?)

This doesn’t show an attack on Israeli forces.

It showcases a Free Syrian Army Faction fighting again Assad Forces in Maardees, Hama countryside, Syria. Video was uploaded on October 16th, 2016. https://t.co/3SgqDOpHZk pic.twitter.com/1RgimUxWXq — Tal Hagin (@talhagin) June 23, 2024

“This doesn’t show an attack on Israeli forces. It showcases a Free Syrian Army Faction fighting again Assad Forces in Maardees, Hama countryside, Syria. Video was uploaded on October 16th, 2016,” Hagin tweeted.