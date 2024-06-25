FACT CHECK: No, Reuters Did Not Report That Israel Would Attack Lebanon Within ’48 Hours’ On June 22

A post shared on X claimed Reuters reported that Israel would attack Lebanon within “48 hours” on June 22.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Reuters reported this. Reuters denied the claim.

Fact Check:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that troops would be moved toward the country’s border with Lebanon, according to BBC News. Hezbollah has launched drones and missiles into Israel since Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming that Reuters reported on June 22 that Israel would attack Lebanon “within the next 48 hours.”

This claim lacks evidence. Check Your Fact reviewed the Reuters website and social media accounts and did not find any such report. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for the alleged reporting from Reuters.

Reuters also released a statement on X denying the claim.

“Any claims that Reuters reported that Israel will attack Lebanon within the next 48 hours are false. Reuters did not report this,” the statement reads.

Reuters also reported on the denial, citing a Reuters spokesperson. Logically Facts also debunked the claim. (RELATED: X Video Purporting To Show Man Confronting Jill Biden On ‘The View’ Is Satirical)

Have a fact check suggestion? Send ideas to [email protected].

