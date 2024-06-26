FACT CHECK: X Image Does Not Show Tutor Ship Sunk By The Houthis, Is From 2022

An image shared on X purports to show the Tutor ship that was recently attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels sinking in the Red Sea.

Photo of the TUTOR ship sinking to the bottom of the Red Sea after violating Yemen’s ban on all shipping companies aiding the genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/dngvAe6OSc — Yousef (@Ymawryy) June 18, 2024

The claim is false. The image, originally published in an April 2022 RTBF article, shows the Xelo oil tanker, which sank off the coast of southeastern Tunisia.

The Houthi rebels struck the Greek-owned Tutor ship with “missiles and an explosive-laden remote-controlled boat” on June 12, according to Reuters. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) believes the Tutor is the second ship sunk by the Houthis “since November,” the outlet reported.

The X image, viewed over 4,000 times as of writing, purports to show the Tutor ship that was recently attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels sinking in the Red Sea. “Photo of the TUTOR ship sinking to the bottom of the Red Sea after violating Yemen’s ban on all shipping companies aiding the genocide in Gaza,” the image’s caption reads. The image shows a red and blue ship with the name, “TUTOR” visibly sinking into the water.

The claim is false, however. The image, originally published in an April 2022 RTBF article, shows the Xelo oil tanker, which sank off the coast of southeastern Tunisia. It is unknown why the tanker, which was carrying 750 tons of diesel, sank at the time, the outlet reported. The tanker departed from Egypt and was “headed towards Malta” when it sank, also according to the outlet. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show US Navy Deploying To Miami Due To Russian Warships)

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the X image referenced in any recent credible news reports about Yemen or the Houthi rebels. Actually, the opposite is true. On June 21, Misbar reported the image did not show the Tutor ship but the Xelo tanker, citing the same April 2022 RTBF article.

In addition, the X image does not appear on the website for Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates or its associated social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.