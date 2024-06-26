FACT CHECK: No, Daily Mail Did Not Publish Article On Green Party ‘Interracial Breeding Programs’

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a Daily Mail article with a headline stating the Green Party has “interracial breeding programs” intended to end “whiteness.”

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. There is no evidence for such an article on the Daily Mail’s website or any of its social media accounts.

Fact Check:

A screenshot allegedly shows an article in the Daily Mail’s style with a headline that reads, “The Green’s policy to end racism? End whiteness by having state run interracial breeding programs.” Additional text claims a Green Party leader would plan for “white British women to have children with foreign men from Africa and the middle east,” acknowledging that such a plan would take “decades.”

“Green Party: the self-declared enemies of our race and nation,” the post’s caption reads. (RELATED: Did Daily Mail Report That Prince William Called Camilla ‘C*** Consort’?)

The image is digitally altered, however. The screenshot appears to borrow much text from a genuine 2015 Daily Mail article titled, “Government should pay EVERYONE £72-a-week, says Green’s Bennett but she admits £280billion plan would take years to happen.” Both the sub headlines from the image and the article start with most of the same verbiage, like “Green party leader flounders,” “set out plans” and “forced to admit.”

There are no matching search results for the alleged article on the Daily Mail website. Additionally, there are no results for the alleged article on the Daily Mail’s X or Facebook accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Daily Mail spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.