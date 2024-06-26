FACT CHECK: Threads Post Falsely Claims Israel Is Out Of The 2024 Paris Olympics

A post shared on Threads claims Israel is purportedly out of the Summer 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

Post by @coopmike48 View on Threads

Verdict: False

On June 24, Lead Stories reported the claim was false. There is no evidence to support the claim.

Fact Check:

Athletes representing Israel at the Summer 2024 Olympics in Paris will have “unprecedented security,” according to the Jerusalem Post. French security agencies will also “be on special alert,” the outlet reported.

The Threads post, which has received over 1,000 likes as of writing, claims Israel is purportedly out of the Summer 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. “Israel out of the Paris Olympic Games,” the post reads. The post does not provide a source to support its claim.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. On June 24, Lead Stories reported the claim was false.

The outlet cited a June 5 article from the Times of Israel that indicated Israel planned to send around 85 athletes to compete in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. The outlet also cited a March 6 article from The Associated Press in which Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach denied allegations that Israel would not be participating in the Summer 2024 Olympic games. (RELATED: No, This Image Does Not Show A Man Dressed As Hitler At Euro 2024)

Likewise, the claim is neither referenced on the website for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics nor its verified social media accounts.

Although the claim is false, Palestinian Olympic Committee President Jibril Rajoub recently called for Israel to be banned from the Olympic games as a result of the country’s ongoing conflict with Hamas, according to The Algemeiner. Rajoub also claimed, “Israel’s military actions during the ongoing war in Gaza violate aspects of the Olympic Charter, the set of rules for the Olympic Games to which participants must adhere,” the outlet reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted the National Olympic Committee of Israel and will update this piece accordingly if one is received. Check Your Fact also contacted a spokesperson for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, who deferred to the National Olympic Committee of Israel.