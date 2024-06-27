FACT CHECK: Did Britney Griner Ask Angel Reese To Replace Injured Player On Olympics Roster?

A post shared on social media purports that WNBA player Britney Griner asked Angel Reese to replace Cameron Brink in the 3×3 Olympics team instead of Caitlin Clark.

Verdict: False

Neither Reese nor Clark are on either of the rosters.

Fact Check:

A post shared Threads alleging Griner claimed that she invited Reese to play in the 3×3 saying that she is better than Clark. The post shared no source.

The post reads, “Brittney Griner asked Angel Reese instead of Caitlin Clark to compete in the 3×3 Olympics after Cameron Brink suffered an injury. I think ‘Angel Reese is better than Caitlin Clark.'”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no mention on Griner’s social media that she made this claim.

Brink tore her ACL, which will take her out of the rest of the season, according to ESPN. She was then replaced by her teammate Dearica Hamby on the 3×3 roster, the New York Post reported. Neither Reese nor Clark are on either of the rosters. (RELATED: Did Caitlin Clark Turn Down Offer From Nike?)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim The Economist published a cover featuring a crosshair on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.