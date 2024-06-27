FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show ‘F*** Trudeau’ Signs At Hockey Game

An image shared on X claims to show signs that read, “f*** Trudeau” at a hockey game.

This is the best thing I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/7fwoxsQ7Uj — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) June 25, 2024

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. The original post does not mention Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Fact Check:

The Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on June 24 to win their first Stanley Cup, according to CBS News. The series went to Game 7, the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming to show hockey fans with signs that read, “f*** Trudeau” at a hockey game. One user wrote, “This is the best thing I have ever seen.” (RELATED: Did Daily Mail Report That Prince William Called Camilla’ C*** Consort’?)

This image, though, does not show this sign. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that it does not show “fuck Trudeau” signs. The image was published by Getty Images, and it shows a “BELIEVE” sign.

“EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JUNE 21: Edmonton Oilers fans hold up a sign prior to Game Six of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place on June 21, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta,” reads the image description.

The image was published in a Bleacher Report article about the recent Stanley Cup Final. There is no evidence an anti-Trudeau sign was photographed at the game.

Trudeau has recently come under political pressure, with the opposition Conservative Party winning in a traditional Liberal Party stronghold, according to BBC News.