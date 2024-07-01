FACT CHECK: No, Image Does Not Show Crimeans Fleeing Missile Strikes On Beach

A photo shared on X allegedly shows a crowd of people on a beach in Crimea fleeing missile strikes.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The image actually comes from the 1975 movie “Jaws.”

Fact Check:

A Ukrainian missile was shot down in the sky above the Russian-occupied Crimea, leaving three people dead and 120 wounded, according to Daily Mail. Russian officials claims the country’s forces shot down the missiles but that Washington should be blamed as the weapons were allegedly made in the U.S, the outlet reported.

An X post purportedly shows an airstrike on Crimea. The image appears to show numerous people running out of the water on a beach. In the background, there appears to be an explosion generating an abundance of smoke. The text “RUSSIA, FUCK OFF” is also seen in the sky.

“In Crimea, vacationers came under missile fire from RUSSIAN air defense: there were deaths,” the post reads, in part. “Two people, including a two-year-old child, died after a missile attack on Sevastopol. More than 20 people were injured.” (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Iranian Missile Attack On Israel)

The photo is miscaptioned and edited, however. It’s actually from the 1975 movie “Jaws.” Boston Magazine and Entertainment Weekly posted the image in articles about the movie returning to theaters for its 40th anniversary. The original image does not show smoke from an explosion or the text, which have been edited into the X photo.



CCTV footage was captured of people fleeing the Crimean beach, according to Newsweek. This video does not at all resemble the photo seen on X. Instead of one large explosion, the video shows several tall splashes in the water.