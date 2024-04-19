FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Iranian Missile Attack On Israel

A video shared on Facebook claims to show the Iranian missile attack on Israel.

Verdict: False

The video is from a Ukrainian missile attack, not the Iranian one.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing a video of explosions, claiming it shows “the aftermath of Iranian ballistic missiles in Israel.”

This video, though, is from March 2024 and from an entirely different country. It was taken in Sevastopol, Crimea which is occupied by Russia. The video was shared on X by OSINTtechnical, a journalist and open-source intelligence analyst who often covers the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Sevastopol, multiple Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missile slam into a Russian target pic.twitter.com/D8emHWNn4z — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 23, 2024

“Sevastopol, multiple Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missile slam into a Russian target,” the tweet reads. Ukraine claimed it hit two Russian naval vessels during the attack, according to CNN. One vessel, the Yuri Ivanov, was visually confirmed to have been damaged in March, according to open-source intelligence website WarSpotting.

Kateryna Stepanenko, a Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, told The Dispatch Fact Check that the video was from the March 23 strike.

“This particular video was geolocated specifically to Sevastopol,” Stepaneko said to the outlet. (RELATED: Viral X Image Showing Iranian Trucks Is Not Recent)

Check Your Fact debunked another claim related to this video before the Iranian April 13 attack.