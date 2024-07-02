FACT CHECK: Claim That Alvin Bragg Was Arrested Is Satire

A post shared on Facebook claims Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was purportedly arrested by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) on alleged charges of treason and election interference.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a June 29 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.”

Fact Check:

Bragg scored 56% in “negative sentiment” across multiple online posts, articles, and discussions, according to the New York Post, which cited data from Rila Global Consulting. Among 483,000 posts, Bragg has been criticized for his “policy failures and poor decisions,” including his “pro-criminal approach to crime,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims Bragg was purportedly arrested by the U.S. Army CID on alleged charges of treason and election interference. The post claims the purported charges stem from Bragg “[empaneling] a Grand Jury of Deep State sympathizers to indict President Donald J. Trump on fabricated charges aimed at imprisoning him or, if that failed, damaging Trump’s chances of becoming the 2024 Republican nominee.”

The claim is false and stems from a June 29 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice [of] legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In addition, the claim is neither referenced on the U.S. Army CID’s website nor its associated social media accounts. Furthermore, Bragg has not publicly issued a statement commenting on the claim. (RELATED: Image Shows Rioter With Vape, Not Federal Badge)

Check Your Fact has contacted the U.S. Army CID and Bragg’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a satirical claim has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a Facebook image that claimed four Colorado Supreme Court justices were purportedly hanged for voting to remove Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot.