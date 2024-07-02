FACT CHECK: Did Morgan Freeman Announce That He Supports A Second Trump Presidency Term?

A post shared on X claims actor Morgan Freeman has announced that he thinks another Donald Trump presidency would be “good for the country.”

🚨BREAKING: Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman just said he thinks a second Trump presidency would be good for the country. What’s Your Reaction? pic.twitter.com/oat2Wg51Bq — Save America 🇺🇲 (@usanews0) June 25, 2024

Verdict: False

The post is inaccurate. Freeman did not say this and has not voted for Trump in the past, a Freeman spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.

Fact Check:

Freeman criticized a TikTok voiceover that used artificial intelligence (AI) to mimic his voice, saying those who spoke out against it were defending “authenticity” and “integrity,” according to New York Post. He thanked his fans in a Facebook statement for calling attention to it and included “#IdentiyProtection,” the outlet reported.

An X post claims Freeman has said he supports a second Trump presidency. The post shared an image of the actor in a suit and bowtie at a podium.

“BREAKING: Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman just said he thinks a second Trump presidency would be good for the country,” the post reads. “What’s Your Reaction?”

The claim is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports about Freeman making such an announcement. Likewise, there is no mention of Trump found through searches of Freeman’s X or Facebook accounts. (RELATED: Did Morgan Freeman Condemn Biden’s Response To The Nashville Shooting?)

“Morgan NEVER said that nor has he ever voted for Trump,” a Freeman spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.

Freeman appeared in a video with President Joe Biden, alongside other actors who have played presidents, to do a skit about preparing Biden for the State of the Union address in March 2024, according to The Hill.