FACT CHECK: Did Morgan Freeman Condemn Biden’s Response To The Nashville Shooting?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows actor Morgan Freeman lambasting President Joe Biden for his response to the Nashville shooting.

Morgan Freeman BLASTS Joe Biden for being an incompetent ice cream-loving FOOL. pic.twitter.com/214iVG16bN — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) March 31, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is fabricated. There is no evidence that Freeman made these comments.

Fact Check:

New information has been released by the Nashville Metro Police about the recent shooting at the Covenant School, suggesting the attack was premeditated, according to NPR. A motive has not been determined and remains under investigation at this time, the outlet reported.

The video shared on twitter allegedly shows Freeman expressing his anger for the way Biden behaved shortly after the news of the Nashville school shooting broke. In the alleged video, Freeman’s background features an OSCAR award as well as a copy of “The Shawshank Redemption.”

“You tell me what the hell is going on,” the actor appears to say. “Children are being killed in school and this fool is talking about chocolate chip ice cream.”

The caption is inaccurate. The video has been fabricated using AI to deep fake Freeman’s face. The facial features move independently from the rest of the head at times, an ear and hand of a different skin tone can be seen in the video and the eyes do not move or blink.

There has been no such video found on Freeman’s verified social media accounts. Likewise there has been no credible news report that indicates this video is authentic. (RELATED: No, This Image Does Not Show A Mugshot Of Donald Trump)

The President did make jokes about his love of ice cream at a public event at the White House just before pivoting to discuss the recent school shooting that occurred in Nashville, according to The New York Post.

This is not the first time misinformation has spread online related to Biden. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim photos were taken of Biden and Vice President Harris celebrating the news of Trump’s indictment.