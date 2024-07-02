FACT CHECK: Is This an Authentic Mugshot Of Amy Winehouse?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of singer Amy Winehouse’s mugshot.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Singer Justin Timberlake appeared to joke about his recent arrest and DWI charge during a show in Boston when he asked if attendees were planning on driving, Deadline reported. The outlet also reported that his legal team plans to “contest the arrest.”

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a photo of Winehouse in a collection of celebrity mugshots. The placard in the image reads “Miami Police Department.”

The caption reads, “A thread of the most iconic celebrity mugshots.” The thread shows several images of famous people during their alleged arrests.

The image has been digitally altered. There is no credible news report that suggests this image shows an authentic image of her mugshot. The image appears to be an edited version of a real photo of the singer as can be seen in a Rolling Stone article. The original image shows Winehouse but it is not a mugshot. The image shows her with the same hair, makeup and pose.

The photo was part of a photoshoot she did with Mischa Richter for the cover of her album, according to The Guardian. Winehouse was arrested in 2008 for suspicion of drug offences, Reuters reported. Winehouse later died in 2011 from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27, according to Today. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Justin Timberlake During Sobriety Test?)

This is not the first time misinformation about a celebrity has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Britney Griner asked Angel Reese to replace an injured player on the Olympics roster.