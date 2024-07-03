FACT CHECK: Did Gina Carano Win $115 Million In Court Case Against Disney?

A post shared on social media purports that actress Gina Carano was awarded $115 million in a court case against Disney.

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical outlet.

Fact Check:

Disney motioned to dismiss Carano’s lawsuit, which Elon Musk is funding, according to Yahoo! News. The actress claims she was fired from “The Mandalorian” for expressing her views and encouraged others to join the suit, according to AP News.

A post shared on Facebook alleges that Carano has won a court case against Disney and Lucasfilm. The post shares a photo of Carano on a red carpet and includes a promo photo of the main character from “The Mandalorian” superimposed. The caption reads, “A Hollywood jury has ordered Disney and Lucasfilm to pay Gina Carano $115 million over Mandalorian firing.”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called America’s Last Line of Defense. The article claims that she won her wrongful termination lawsuit against her former employer.

The website features a disclaimer that identifies the site as parody, “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” A lawsuit is underway regarding Carano’s claim that she was wrongfully terminated by the studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Justin Timberlake During Sobriety Test?)