FACT CHECK: No, Nigel Farage Did Not Say He ‘Couldn’t Give A Damn’ About The Black Community

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows British MP Nigel Farage saying he “couldn’t give a damn” about the Black community.

Verdict: Misleading

This video has cut out the rest of Farage’s statement. In full, Farage says that he “doesn’t give a damn” about one’s race or sexuality, but says people will be judged by their character instead.

Fact Check:

Farage’s Reform UK party won over four million votes, which has granted him a seat in Parliament, according to BBC. Upon his win, he promised to “change politics forever,” the outlet reported.

A Facebook video allegedly shows Farage expressing a lack of care for the Black community. In the video, the British MP is sitting in front of the country’s flag and addressing someone off camera.

“What I was going to do for the Black community?” Farage appears to say in the video. “Do you know what I said? Nothing, absolutely nothing. I couldn’t give a damn.”

The clip has cropped out the rest of Farage’s statement, which conveys a very different meeting. The full video can be seen in a July 3 video on YouTube with Farage’s statement beginning around the 41:59 timestamp. In full, he says, “I couldn’t give a damn whether you’re black or white, whether you’re gay or straight. I really don’t care. You’ll be judged by your character, you’ll be judged by your ability, you’ll be judged by are you a contributor to society or a ‘taker out.’”

There are no credible news reports about him saying he “couldn’t give a damn” about the Black community. (RELATED: Did The Guardian Claim A Former British Politician Won An Award With Russian Money?)

Farage’s platform is based partly around promises of an income tax threshold, an immigration tax for employers and a migration quota, but he also has plans to increase police presence and suppress welfare, according to The Telegraph.

Check Your Fact reached out to a Farage spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.